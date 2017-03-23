Stop Everything: Ina Garten Just Announced a Brand New Cooking Show

Attention Food Network fans: Ina Garten has some big news!

Following the massive success of her latest cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, Garten will return to the small screen with an all-new series, Cook Like a Pro. The chef announced the good news on Twitter on Thursday.

“Fun today filming with Lidey for my new series ‘Cook Like a Pro’ on @FoodNetwork!” she captioned on a photo of herself with her longtime assistant, Lidey Heuck.

Garten didn’t share specifics about what to expect from the new show, and a rep for Food Network could not immediately be reached for comment, but she did reveal Cook Like a Pro will premiere mid-May. “Stay tuned!” she said.

Fun today filming with Lidey for my new series"Cook Like a Pro" on @FoodNetwork! Airing mid-May; stay tuned! #CookLikeAPro #barefootcontessa pic.twitter.com/xVpgkB9dG7 — Ina Garten (@inagarten) March 23, 2017

From Coinage: Here’s When It’s Worth to Buy Organic

From the photo she used as an announcement, we do know the subject of at least one episode: her chocolate ganache chevron cake. Garten shared a mesmerizing video of the technique on Instagram earlier this month. It involves piping thin lines of white icing across the top of the cake and then using a knife to make the chevron design.

Chocolate Ganache Cake with chevron decoration – looks professional but with a little practice it's really easy!! #BCParties (recipe is on barefootcontessa.com!) A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

“Looks professional but with a little practice it’s really easy!!” she posted.