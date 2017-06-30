Watch Ina Garten Make Her Signature July 4th Flag Cake in Record Time

Ina Garten is showing off her 4th of July spirit ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Barefoot Contessa host shared a time lapse video, making her classic flag cake, which features fresh blueberries, raspberries and lots of vanilla icing.

“It’s a 4th of July tradition!” she posted on Thursday. “I’ve made so many flag cakes over the years and I’ve gotten really fast at decorating them!!”

While the video doesn’t feature Garten’s soothing voice giving direction, it’s still highly mesmerizing watching her place each berry into place to resemble the American flag. Although the video is in fast motion, we imagine Garten really can create it that fast — and probably blindfolded.

Since making flag-themed desserts for America’s birthday is so popular, Garten encouraged other people to show off their talent on their own Instagrams.

“Post a picture of your flag cake using #BCflagcake !!” she added.

Several people have already begun taking to Instagram to share their “BCflagcake” photos.

