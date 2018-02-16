Ina Garten Reveals How She Knew Her Husband Jeffrey Was 'the One'

After 49 years of marriage to her husband Jeffrey, Ina Garten is a trusted source for love advice.

On Wednesday, during a special Valentine’s Day segment for Today, the Barefoot Contessa star answered questions on all things lovey-dovey. She began the video talking about love universally.

“Its not about surrounding yourself with people that love you, it’s about surrounding yourself with people you feel love for and I think that’s really important to keep in mind,” she said. “If you take care of people and you love them, they’ll show up.”

Next, Garten was asked about how she knew Jeffrey—who she first met when she was visiting her older brother at Dartmouth and Jeffrey was a student there at the time—was “the one.”

“I met Jeffrey when I was 15 and I have to say, I just knew he was the one. He’s kind, he’s smart, he’s funny and he takes very good care of me. He’s wonderful,” she gushed.

Garten also explained how people can express their love through cooking. Of course, the kitchen guru answered this one with ease. She says the best way is, “figuring out what they like, not what you like. What they like and make it for them and they’ll feel really good!”

On the flip side, the best-selling cookbook author was asked, “What’s the best thing to eat when going through a breakup?”

“Sometimes things don’t work out in a relationship, and you’ve got to go back to comfort food,” she said. “I’d say a nice turkey lasagna will make you feel all better.”

Now that’s some tasty wisdom we can all get behind.