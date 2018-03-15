Recipe for Love

Ina and Jeffrey posed for a photo shoot for PEOPLE in 2016 at their East Hampton, New York home. It's there that the chef spends most of her time testing recipes for her many cookbooks, while Jeffrey teaches at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut during the week, and the two reconnect on Thursday. "We're always texting each other and calling," she told PEOPLE of their time apart. "But I have to say I really look forward to Thursday or Friday when he comes home and the weekends are sacrosanct."