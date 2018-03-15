Food
The Cutest Photos of Ina Garten and Her Husband Jeffrey Through the Years
Need a reminder that true love does exist? Look no further.
Ina and Jeffrey posed for a photo shoot for PEOPLE in 2016 at their East Hampton, New York home. It's there that the chef spends most of her time testing recipes for her many cookbooks, while Jeffrey teaches at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut during the week, and the two reconnect on Thursday. "We're always texting each other and calling," she told PEOPLE of their time apart. "But I have to say I really look forward to Thursday or Friday when he comes home and the weekends are sacrosanct."
“I think he’s the husband we all want,” Ina said while getting an assist from Jeffrey in their home kitchen making her famous roast chicken recipe. “He’s totally supportive, adorable, smart and funny. He knows that he’s the most important thing in my life, and I know that I’m the most important thing in his life.”
Through his appearances on her cooking shows, Jeffrey—pictured looking through Ina's extensive cookbook collection—has garnered his own fan following. “There are times when I’m at the airport and I’m sitting having a meal or a snack alone and I look up and suddenly I’m surrounded by people,” he told PEOPLE. “They want me to sign their napkin, anything. I’m always very embarrassed.”
The Barefoot Contessa star shared this adorable throwback in 2016 of her wedding day on December 22, 1968. At the time, Ina was 20 and Jeffrey was 22. The ceremony took place at her parents’ house—which she describes as “a very contemporary rock cliff in the woods in Connecticut.”
Ina wished her hubby a Happy Valentine's Day with another photo from their wedding—this time showing off the elaborate cake. “Right in the middle of the ceremony, it started to snow," she told PEOPLE of the big day. "It was beautiful and romantic, but by the end of the party, the poor guys parking cars had to dig everyone out!”
Ina clearly gets especially gushy on Valentine's Day. "48 years and I'm just getting started!" the cookbook author wrote in 2017.
The cute pair took a walk in their hometown of East Hampton, New York ahead of the season premiere of Cooking for Jeffrey in 2016.
Jeffrey—one of Ina's greatest taste testers—took a bite out of a slice of pizza during a shoot for Cooking For Jeffrey with restaurateur Matt Michel of the Greenport, New York food truck Rolling in Dough.
"Starting the year at our favorite monument in Paris!!" Ina wrote on New Year's Day in 2015 outside the Eiffel Tower. The chef has always adored Paris and the couple own a pied-a-terre in the 7th Arrondissement. Get her mini guide to the city here.
