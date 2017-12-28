Food
Take a Tour of Ina Garten’s East Hampton Home and Garden
The Barefoot Contessa star’s New York estate is as charming as she is
By Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
Posted on
More
1 of 12
Welcome
The East Hampton, N.Y. property that the Barefoot Contessa star calls home is made up of her main house, a "barn" where Garten develops recipes for her cookbooks, and a lush garden that she proudly shows off on Instagram. The estate, which she shares with her husband Jeffrey, is decorated with clean whites and Garten's simple, yet elegant style.
2 of 12
The Kitchen
This is where all the magic happens. Garten can usually be found cooking up new recipes with her assistants Barbara and Lidey in her sprawling kitchen, which boasts a Viking range, Sub Zero refrigerator and plenty of kitchen essentials.
3 of 12
All in the Details
"I love to combine white china and old hotel silver on the kitchen shelves. It's not just lovely to look at, but I use it all!" the cook wrote on a photo of her open white shelving in the kitchen.
4 of 12
The Dining Room
Garten does a lot of her entertaining at a long wooden table just off the kitchen in front of two classic French doors looking out to the main house. “I like dinner parties more than I like cocktail parties,” she says. “Six people around the kitchen table is ideal. Everybody serves their own wine, and I ask somebody to help me clear the dishes. It’s just like a family meal.”
5 of 12
Light and Bright
"I love the warmth of neutral colors and natural materials," she said of this picturesque view of her dining area. "The light streaming in on this glorious day and the peek at the garden outside make it come alive."
6 of 12
The Reading Nook
The couple's study contains an extensive collection of cookbooks, CDs and even more cake stands!
7 of 12
The Exterior
The barn designed by architect Frank Greenwald was inspired by the simple country buildings of Belgium, according to House Beautiful. Directly out front is a stone sitting wall and a fire pit for roasting marshmallows in the summer.
8 of 12
The Backyard
Garten first started her garden after Martha Stewart introduced her to the landscape designer Edwina von Gal, according to ELLE Decor. Now it is home to a rose cottage, willows, irises and lupines.
9 of 12
View from the Garden
"I love sitting here on a quiet day and watching the fog roll in," she wrote of her outdoor area complete with two Adirondak chairs.
10 of 12
Full Bloom
Garten adds height and charm to her garden with a floral arch covered in clematis flowers and surrounded by Annabelle hydrangeas.
11 of 12
Farm to Table
A cook's backyard wouldn't be complete without a vegetable garden. There, Garten grows tomatoes, chives, rosemary and many more veggies she incorporates into her dishes.
12 of 12
Pretty Planter
"Fresh rosemary and verbena happy together," she wrote on this garden detail.