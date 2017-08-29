In-N-Out Is Suing a Rival Fast Food Chain Over the Name of Its Burger

Burgers with a side of legal drama.

In-N-Out Burger has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against rival chain Smashburger claiming that the latter’s Triple Double sandwich is too similar to their Double Double burger, according to the Orange County Register.

The suit claims that the burger chain’s use of the name “Triple Double” is “likely to confuse and mislead the consuming public, and injure In-N-Out, by causing consumers to believe incorrectly that Smashburger’s products originate from or are authorized by In-N-Out.”

Smashburger’s Triple Double has two burger patties, and three slices of cheese all situated between toasted and buttered sponge-dough buns. It was introduced this summer.

On the other hand, the In-N-Out Double Double has two cheese slices and two beef patties between its sponge-dough buns.

“Since at least as early as 1963, In-N-Out has continuously used its registered Double-Double trademark in connection with hamburger sandwiches in interstate commerce,” the lawsuit said, according to the Register. “Since at least as early as 1966, In-N-Out has continuously used its registered Triple Triple trademark in connection with hamburger sandwiches in interstate commerce.”

Smashburger – which originated in Denver – doesn’t have quite as storied of a history as In-N-Out, with its first location opening in 2007.

According to Eater, In-N-Out has pursued legal action against other restaurants over trademark infringement before, suing Maryland’s Grab-N-Go restaurant for adding a Wild Style burger to it’s menu. The offering was similar to In-N-Out’s famed “Animal-style” burgers.