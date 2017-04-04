This Couple Had Their Wedding Reception at In-N-Out Burger — See the Amazing Photos

Everyone knows planning a wedding costs a lot of money — especially when it comes to the food — so one Los Angeles couple said “YOLO” and celebrated their big day at one of the cheapest spots in L.A.: In-N-Out.

Newlyweds Juan Pablo Cervantes and Vanessa Cervantes headed to the City of Industry location following saying “I do” at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Rowland Heights, according to KTLA. Although the restaurant wasn’t given a heads-up that they were about to host a wedding reception, the guests all filed in and placed their orders — a Double-Double without the onions for the bride and a Double-Double with Animal-style fries on the side for the groom.

The plan to celebrate their wedding in the fast food joint started off as a joke, but their all-star bridal party was not messing around when it came to what they’d be eating after hours of photos. They liked the idea so much that the bride and groom caved and did it.

The In-N-Out reception was also an opportunity for the groom, who is in the United States Air Force, to indulge in his favorite burger and fries: “I’m currently stationed in New Mexico, and there are no In-N-Outs over there. I’ve been gone for a while and we really like In-N-Out.”

Aside from wondering how the bride managed to not get any sauce on her white dress, we can only imagine how the adventurous couple is going to celebrate their honeymoon in England.