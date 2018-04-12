In-N-Out Burger Is Suing Australian Burger Spot Down N' Out Over Its Name

These cheeseburgers are not in paradise. The popular fast-casual burger chain In-N-Out is suing an Australian eatery with a similar name, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

According to the publication, In-N-Out claims Down N’ Out—which has two locations in Sydney and Top Ryde, Australia—has been infringing on their trademark. On Down N’ Out’s website, their slogan reads, “American-style burgers, done right,” and in an Instagram post from 2017, the restaurant appears to use red and yellow coloring for an advertisement, which is the same coloring as In-N-Out’s logo.

The beloved California-based burger chain reportedly filed the lawsuit in October 2017 against Hashtag Burgers, Down N’ Out’s parent company, citing similarities in the use of Down N’ Out’s name and logo. The demands of the lawsuit are that Hashtag Burgers change the burger restaurant’s name, and pay In-N-Out any profits made under the Down-N’-Out franchise or pay damages.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty

In-N-Out is well-known in America for its secret menu items such as a Neapolitan shake, “animal-style” burgers (they grill the patty in mustard), and a 4×4 burger with 4 patties topped with cheese wedged in a bun. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that in the lawsuit, In-N-Out accuses Down N’ Out of having a similar business model and offering a secret menu as well.