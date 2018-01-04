In-N-Out Adds Ghirardelli Hot Cocoa — the First New Menu Item in More Than a Decade!

Now you can get hot cocoa with your Double-Double.

In-N-Out, famous for its burgers, fries, sodas and shakes, has added the 8 oz. hot chocolate to its menu, the first new item in 15 years. (Even marshmallows can be requested on the side!)

Hot cocoa is In-N-Out’s first menu change since it added lemonade to the menu.

The Irvine, California-based company now sells hot cocoa in 328 restaurants across California, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Nevada and Oregon.

The new addition to the menu seems to be a nod to the burger chain’s historic past.

There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your double-double and animal fries: Cocoa! https://t.co/bl8q77Jh5T pic.twitter.com/Q5O1lEgNEa — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 3, 2018

Company president Lynsi Snyder, whose grandparents founded In-N-Out in 1948, said hot cocoa was previously a popular product during the 1950s.

“This is actually the return of hot cocoa,” Synder said in a statement, obtained by the Orange County Register. “My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the ‘50s. I’m not sure how it fell off the menu but it’s part of our culture and something special for kids, and I’m happy that we’re bringing it back.”

In-N-Out makes its hot chocolate drinks using cocoa powder from Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, according to Snyder.