Alert, Alert! IHOP Is Serving All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes All Month Long

First the Girl Scouts released two new cookies, and now IHOP is offering all you can eat pancakes, which means New Year’s resolutions can wait until February.

The restaurant chain, famous for their fluffy stacks of buttermilk heaven, is putting hungry dine-in customers to the challenge and serving all-you-can-eat flapjacks until Feb. 12. The only catch is you have to stick to the classic buttermilk pancakes — none of that fancy new stuff like New York Cheesecake or Red Velvet.

But when the deal is this sweet (a regular stack is typically $6), who cares what kind of pancakes they are?

If staying on track with a new diet is all you can think about right now, you’ll have another shot at a pancake deal in March when National Pancake Day graces us with its presence. We advise to take part in at least one of these deals because living your best life also means treating yourself.

