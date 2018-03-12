Hungry Girl: This Three-Ingredient Recipe Makes for an Energizing Snack

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

If snack time for you requires crunch and flavor but your hunger pangs demand protein, I’ve got just the thing for you. The portion is large; the calorie count, low. And with just three ingredients—all pantry staples!—this couldn’t be easier to put together.

Salsa-fied Tuna Stacks

Serves 1

One 2.6-oz. packet albacore tuna packed in water

3 tbsp. salsa

2 lightly salted rice cakes

1. Mix tuna with salsa, and spoon over rice cakes. Yum!

Nutritional Information: 170 calories, 2g fat (<0.5g sat fat), 626mg sodium, 17g carbs, 0.75g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 20.5g protein

