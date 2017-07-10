Hungry Girl: Travel-Friendly Snacks for Summer

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Confession: I carry snacks with me all the time. (They don’t call me Hungry Girl for nothing!) But summer heat presents some extra challenges when it comes to travel-friendly snacks. You don’t want to end up with a melted mess in your bag.

Here are five foods that are up to the task:

Kind Fruit Bites

This snack can satisfy a craving for chewy candy — a must-have when taking in those summer blockbusters. These contain no added sugar — in fact, they don’t contain anything except pure fruit! In Strawberry Cherry Apple, Cherry Apple, and Mango Pineapple Apple, each pouch has just 60 calories. Score!

Vermont Smoke & Cure Minis Meat Sticks

Protein is great when it comes to squashing hunger pangs and boosting energy. And the size of these little sticks is perfect. Sometimes one stick will do; sometimes you need two to quell a craving. (Not a problem when each stick has only 35 to 45 calories!) Made with all-natural ingredients and antibiotic-free meat, these sticks contain no added hormones. Plus, they’re individually wrapped for convenience.

Biena Chickpea Snack Packs

Unlike other single-serving crunchy snacks — ahem, potato chips — these sturdy chickpeas won’t be easily smushed in your bag. And they’re truly satisfying, thanks to that punch of fiber and protein. Each snack pack has 140 to 150 calories, and they come in Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, and Honey Roasted. (HG tip: If you can only find the larger multi-serving bags, portion them out into baggies.)

Quest Protein Bars

I love all Quest bars, including the Beyond Cereal bars and the new line of Hero bars. But the original bars get a special shoutout because they don’t have any coating or melt in the heat, making them better contenders to survive a day on the go. (I actually think these bars taste better when they’re warm!) Each bar has around 190 calories, 14g fiber, and 20g protein. So satisfying!

The Funky Monkey Crunchy Fruit

This is a longtime favorite of mine that’s always worth mentioning. I love freeze-dried fruit because unlike regular dried fruit, you get a nice big serving size for the calorie count and there’s rarely added sugar. Eat a whole package of this treat for a mere 90 to 110 calories. The Pineapple Guava — a unique combo — is one of my top picks!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!