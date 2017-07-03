Hungry Girl: This Frozen Cocktail Will Be the Star of Your Summer Parties

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Fruity frozen cocktails are perfect for summer — they’re like little vacations you can drink! But those slushy sippers typically contain tons of sugary calories. Not to mention, they’re oversized and made with questionable quantities of booze.

The smarter option is to have your pals over and mix up your own frozen drinks. Stick with recipes like this Spiked & Slushed Watermelonade (part watermelon, part lemonade!), perfect for 4th of July get-togethers and beyond. Party on!

Spiked & Slushed Watermelonade

1 cup cubed seedless or seeded watermelon

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1½ oz. white rum

2 packets no-calorie sweetener

1 cup crushed ice (about 8 ice cubes)

1. Place all ingredients in a blender, and blend until smooth.

Nutritional Information: 158 calories, <0.5g total fat (0g sat fat), 2mg sodium, 16g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 10g sugars, 1g protein

’Til next time… Chew (and sip!) the right thing!