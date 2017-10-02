Hungry Girl: Replace Your Usual Take-Out with This Healthy Teriyaki Burger Bowl

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Sometimes it’s hard to resist the appeal of fast food. But we all know that stuff is loaded with calories and questionable ingredients. Put down that takeout menu — I’ve got a perfect recipe for when you’re craving burger satisfaction but don’t want to regret it later.

Imagine a burger crossed with a teriyaki stir-fry. I’ll give you a minute to contemplate, but trust me when I tell you it’s amazing!

Teriyaki Burger Bowl

Serves 1

¼ cup pineapple tidbits packed in juice (not drained)

1½ tbsp. thick teriyaki marinade or sauce

3 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

½ cup shredded carrots, roughly chopped

4 oz. raw lean ground turkey (7% fat or less)

1/3 cup finely chopped sweet onion

⅛ tsp. garlic powder

⅛ tsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. canned water chestnuts, drained and roughly chopped

2 tbsp. chopped scallions

Optional topping: sesame seeds

1. To make the sauce, thoroughly drain the juice from the pineapple into a small bowl (reserve pineapple). Add 1 tbsp. teriyaki marinade/sauce and 1 tsp. water. Mix until uniform. Place lettuce and chopped carrots in a medium-large bowl.

2. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add turkey, onion, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cook and crumble for about 4 minutes, until turkey is fully cooked and onions have softened.

3. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in remaining ½ tbsp. teriyaki marinade/sauce.

Add turkey mixture to the large bowl. Top with drained pineapple, water chestnuts, and scallions.

4. Top with sauce, or serve it on the side.

Nutritional Information: 319 calories, 8g total fat (3g sat fat), 768mg sodium, 36.5g carbs, 6g fiber, 22.5g sugars, 26.5g protein

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!