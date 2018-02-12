Hungry Girl: Sweet and Spicy Steak Bites You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Tender, flavorful beef is really appealing, especially when the weather’s chilly. And there’s just something magical about a sauce that’s both sweet and spicy at the same time!

One of the best ways to get all that flavor into lean meat is by using your slow cooker. Set it, forget it, and serve up some steak bites! Perfect for parties or anytime snacking.

Slow Cooker Sweet and Spicy Steak Bites

Serves 5

One 8-oz. can crushed pineapple packed in juice, lightly drained

⅓ cup sweet Asian chili sauce

½ tsp. reduced-sodium/lite soy sauce

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper, or more for seasoning

1 lb. raw lean filet mignon (or leanest cut available), cut into 30 bite-sized pieces

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper

1 cup finely chopped onion

1. Place lightly drained pineapple, chili sauce, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper in a slow cooker. Mix well.

2. Season meat with salt and black pepper and add to the slow cooker. Add onion and stir to coat.

3. Cover and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Nutritional Information: (6 “bites” with sauce) 196 calories, 4.5g fat (1.5g sat fat), 313mg sodium, 18g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 15g sugars, 19.5g protein

HG Alternative: Bake your steak bites in the oven, covered, at 325 degrees for 3 to 4 hours.

Active time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 3 to 4 hours (high) or 7 to 8 hours (low)

