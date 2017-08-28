Hungry Girl: Healthy Snacks Worth Ordering Online

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Face it, no one ever wants to be snackless! Certain treats are hard to find in stores and totally warrant an online order. I’m nuts about these four finds from Amazon that definitely deserve a spot in your virtual shopping cart.

Manhattan Chocolates Dark Chocolate Chocolate Leather

Confused by the concept of chocolate leather? Imagine a flattened Tootsie Roll with some crunchy rice crisps mixed in. The texture is incredible and the flavor is spot-on. If you get mid-day chocolate cravings (like me), you must try these. Only 60 calories each!

P-nuff Crunch Baked Peanut Puffs

Anyone who likes peanut butter needs to try these crunchy puffs ASAP. Not only do they taste great, they’re also all-natural, gluten-free, vegan, GMO-free, and made from beans! That means a nice boost of protein and fiber, so your hunger is satisfied. And with 130 calories for about 28 pieces? Sold.

Dang Sticky-Rice Chips

Appropriately named, these snacks are dang delicious! And they’re unique: The crisps are made from Thai sticky rice, which is soaked in watermelon juice and cooked until toasty. Wow, right? Try them in Original Recipe, Sriracha Spice, and Coconut Crunch. All wildly delicious with only 140 calories per serving.

Element Dipped Rice Cakes & Corn Cakes

These aren’t anything like the old-school rice cakes everyone munched on in the ’80s. These slim circles are topped with either chocolate or fruity yogurt — decadent and delicious! The rice cakes come in Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Orange (the best!), and Strawberry’N’Cream. The corn cakes come in Sweet Mint with Chia Seeds and Dark Chocolate. And they come in packs of two, perfect for on-the-go snacking, with just 80 calories per cake.