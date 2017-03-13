Hungry Girl: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with My Shamrock Shake-Inspired Popsicles

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

People have a lot of love for McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes but it’s too bad they’re loaded with sugar and calories. The good news? I gave the minty treat a Hungry Girl makeover and turned it into a batch of creamy popsicles.

These frozen pops are perfect for a quick indulgence. You can score a set of popsicle molds at stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or online at Amazon. And no, you cannot taste the spinach in these — I promise!

Clean & Hungry Shamrock Shake Pops

¾ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1 oz. (about 6 tbsp.) vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per serving

⅓ cup spinach leaves

1 packet no-calorie sweetener

2 to 3 drops peppermint extract

1 cup crushed ice (about 6 ice cubes)

1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender. Blend until completely smooth and uniform, stopping and stirring if needed.

2. Evenly distribute into a 6-piece popsicle mold set, leaving about ½-inch of space at the top. (Pops will expand as they freeze.)

3. Insert popsicle handles. Freeze until solid, at least 3 hours.

Serves: 6

Active time: 5 minutes

Chill time: 3 hours

HG Alternative: If your popsicle mold doesn’t contain handles, just cover it with foil after filling it. Then slide popsicle sticks through the foil and into the pops.

Nutritional information: 1 pop: 22 calories, 0.5g total fat (0g sat fat), 34mg sodium, 1g carbs, <0.5g fiber, <0.5g sugars, 3.5g protein

