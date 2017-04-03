Hungry Girl: Roasted Veggies You’ll Want to Add to Every Meal

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Looking to make vegetables more appealing? Prep them in advance, and roast them until they’re browned and flavorful!

Root veggies are especially amazing when roasted in the oven. I add butternut squash to the mix because it tastes like sweet potatoes yet has around half the calories. With this recipe, you’ll have a big batch of insanely tasty veggies in under an hour. Add them to omelettes, salads, soups, stews and wraps — or just snack on them straight!

Basic baby carrots and celery sticks just got some serious competition.

WATCH THIS: One-Pot Balsamic Pork Chops and Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Root Veggie Power Hour

Serves 4

2 cups peeled butternut squash cut into 1-inch chunks (about ½ of a medium squash)

1 cup peeled carrot cut into 1-inch chunks (about 2 medium carrots)

1 cup peeled parsnip cut into 1-inch chunks (about 1 medium parsnip)

1 cup peeled beets cut into 1-inch chunks (1 to 2 beets)

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Why You Should Be Shopping in the Baby Food Aisle If You’re on a Diet

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Place veggies in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Gently toss to coat.

3. Evenly distribute mixture on the baking sheets. Bake for 15 minutes.

4. Flip veggies. Bake until softened and browned, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutritional Information: 1/4th of recipe (about 1 cup): 128 calories, 3.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 144mg sodium, 23.5g carbs, 6g fiber, 8.5g sugars, 2g protein

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!