Hungry Girl: This Roasted Veggie Bowl Will Become Your New Favorite Weekday Lunch

With the weather getting colder, eating a big raw salad might not sound that appealing. Solution? Start roasting! When you roast your veggies, the flavor gets sweeter, and the outsides get that yummy crispiness.

This recipe has a glorious spectrum of colorful veggies: orange squash and carrots, dark red beets, and vivid green kale. Eating healthy vegetables isn’t a bummer, and this recipe is proof. The egg on top is just icing on the proverbial cake.

Roasted Veggie Egg Power Bowl

1 cup (about ¼th of a medium) peeled butternut squash cut into 1-inch chunks

¾ cup (about 1 large) peeled carrot cut into 1-inch chunks

½ cup (about 1) peeled beet cut into 1-inch chunks

1½ tsp. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. chopped garlic

⅛ tsp. onion powder

⅛ tsp. plus a dash each salt and black pepper

2 cups chopped kale

1 large egg

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, drizzle squash, carrot, and beet with 1 tsp. olive oil. Add garlic, and sprinkle with onion powder and ⅛ tsp. each salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

3. Evenly distribute mixture on one half of the baking sheet. Bake for 18 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, add kale to the large bowl and toss with remaining ½ tsp. olive oil and dash each salt and pepper.

5. Flip veggies on baking sheet, and add kale to empty half. Bake until kale is slightly crispy and other veggies are softened and browned, about 10 minutes.

6. Place kale in a wide bowl. Top with other roasted veggies.

7. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook egg sunny-side up, 1 – 2 minutes. (Or cook to your preference.)

8. Top veggies with egg.

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Nutritional Information: 288 calories, 12.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 657mg sodium, 37g carbs, 9g fiber, 13.5g sugars, 11.5g protein

