Hungry Girl: How to Make a Restaurant-Worthy Chicken Sandwich at Home

There’s definitely something to be said for fancy restaurant sandwiches. They’re hard to resist! But those gourmet creations typically involve a lot more effort than a person is willing to put in at home.

This sandwich, however, is as easy to make as it is delicious. It requires only one skillet, makes no mess, and features chicken, apple, onion and sage so it’s sweet, savory and totally healthy. Yum!



Grilled Fuji-n-Chick ‘Wich

Serves 1

Hungry Girl

One 4-oz. raw boneless skinless lean chicken breast cutlet

Dash each salt and black pepper

½ cup peeled and thinly sliced Fuji apple

¼ cup thinly sliced onion

2 dashes ground sage

2 dashes garlic powder

2 slices light bread

1 wedge light, creamy swiss cheese

1 tsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread, room temperature

1. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and cook for 4 minutes on one side.

2. Flip chicken. Add apple and onion to the skillet, and sprinkle with sage and garlic powder. Cook for about 4 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and apple and onion have softened.

3. Meanwhile, lay bread slices flat and spread with cheese.

4. Evenly top one slice with chicken and apple-onion mixture. Place the other bread slice on top, cheese side down. Press gently to seal.

5. Remove skillet from heat; clean, if needed. Respray and return to medium heat.

6. Spread ½ tsp. of butter on the upward-facing bread slice. Place sandwich in the skillet with the buttered side down. Spread the remaining ½ tsp. butter on the upward-facing bread slice.

7. Cook sandwich until hot and toasty, 1 to 2 minutes per side, flipping gently.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: 298 calories, 5.5g total fat (2g sat fat), 659mg sodium, 30g carbs, 6g fiber, 10g sugars, 33g protein

