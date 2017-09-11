Hungry Girl: This Philly Cheesesteak-Inspired Meatloaf Will Be Your New Favorite Meal

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

My newest cookbook, Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED!, hit shelves last week, and I am so excited! The book is jam-packed with recipes for the most craveable and delicious foods out there: pizza, burgers, chocolate cake, and more. But the ingredients are all-natural, and everything has less than 375 calories.

One of my favorite chapters? Mom’s the Word! It’s full of comfort food — the kind of dishes that mom used to make (and maybe still does, if you’re lucky). This twist on the kid-friendly entrée is topped off like a Philly cheesesteak, with melty cheese and sautéed onions ‘n peppers. Try it ASAP!

Philly You Up Cheesesteak Meatloaf

Serves 5

Meatloaf

1 lb. raw extra-lean ground beef (4% fat or less)

2 cups finely chopped brown mushrooms

¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup egg whites (about 2 large eggs’ worth)

½ tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. each salt and black pepper

Topping

1½ cups sliced onions

1½ cups sliced green bell peppers

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper

3 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 9” x 5” loaf pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix meatloaf ingredients. Transfer to the loaf pan, and smooth out the top.

3. To make the topping, bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add veggies, and sprinkle with seasonings. Cook and stir until slightly softened and lightly browned, 5 – 7 minutes.

4. Top meatloaf with cooked veggies, and gently press to adhere.

5. Cover pan with foil. Bake for 45 minutes, or until cooked through.

6. Uncover pan. Tear cheese slices in half, and place over meatloaf. Bake until melted, about 5 minutes.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1/5th of loaf: 198 calories, 6.5g total fat (3g sat fat), 464mg sodium, 9g carbs, 2g fiber, 3g sugars, 25.5g protein

