Hungry Girl: All the Human Foods You Can Safely Share With Your Dog

I love my dog, Lolly (a.k.a. “I’m Lolly” on Facebook), and I love sharing food, but when it comes to sharing food with furry friends, you have to be careful. Certain foods that we wouldn’t think twice about eating are toxic to dogs. Here are foods to avoid and ones to share (according to the American Kennel Club), plus some recipes you and your pup can safely enjoy together.

Sorry, Fido: Dogs shouldn’t eat chocolate, garlic, salt, xylitol (found in gum), almonds, macadamia nuts, or ice cream. No matter how cute they might look licking an ice cream cone!

Foods That Are Safe for Your Dog:

These items are dog-friendly only when fully-cooked. If your pet has known food allergies, is overweight, or has been on a special diet, talk to your vet before feeding Max these snacks:

Eggs

Easy on the stomach and loaded with protein, eggs are A-OK for your pup. I created dog-safe egg bites called Pooched Eggs, made with low-sodium turkey and a bit of cheese. Lolly loves ’em!

Fish

More protein for the pups! You know how fish is good for you? It’s good for dogs too, supporting their brains, joints, eyes, and more. Shrimp are safe too, as long as they’re fully peeled with the tails off.

Yogurt

Most dairy isn’t great for dogs, since it can be hard to digest, but the probiotic bacteria in yogurt makes it a good choice. (FYI, cheese is usually safe for dogs in moderation.) Just make sure you stick to the plain varieties and not those with added sweeteners. This savory yogurt parfait features chicken and green beans. I call it my Chick-a-Boom Paw-fait.

Corn

Corn is one of the most common ingredients in commercial dog food, so giving them cooked kernels of corn is fine. (Just don’t give them the whole cob!) Also acceptable in moderation: plain air-popped popcorn.

Unsalted, Unsweetened Peanut Butter

Unlike some other nuts, peanuts are fine for dogs. Just choose a peanut butter that’s free of additives like sugar, salt, and especially xylitol. One more recipe here: a peanut butter and apple yogurt parfait!

