Hungry Girl: Celebrate National Pie Day (Guilt Free!) with My Chocolate Cream Pie

Diving into healthy eating feels pretty easy during the first couple weeks of the new year. But by the end of January, things get a bit tougher. Don’t throw in the towel! Just find the right ways to indulge like with this calorie-slashed chocolate pie.

This isn’t your average chocolate cream pie. The filling is made with Greek yogurt for extra creaminess and some protein. (This does make it a little tangy, but trust me, it’s great!) The cocoa flavor is so rich, the whipped topping is all-natural, and the cinnamon-spiked crust is to die for. Dig in!

Chocolate Dream Cream Pie

Serves 8

Crust

1 cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup whipped butter

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

3 tbsp. powdered peanut butter or defatted peanut flour

2 tsp. Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

1 tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

Filling

⅓ cup egg whites (about 3 large eggs), room temperature

1 ½ tsp. Truvia spoonable calorie-free sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

¼ tsp. cream of tartar

3 tbsp. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt

3 tbsp. unsweetened dark cocoa powder

2 cups natural light whipped topping (like Skinny Truwhip or So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip! Light)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-inch pie pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a small food processor, pulse oats until reduced to the consistency of coarse flour.

3. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter for 30 seconds, or until melted.

4. In a large bowl, combine ground oats, melted butter, and remaining crust ingredients. Mix until uniform with the consistency of wet sand. Evenly distribute along the bottom of the pie pan, using your hands or a flat utensil to firmly press and form the crust. Press it into the edges and up along the sides of the pan.

5. Bake until firm, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 20 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, prepare filling. Place room-temp egg whites in a large bowl. With an electric mixer set to high speed, beat until fluffy and slightly stiff, about 4 minutes.

7. Continue to beat while adding sweetener and cream of tartar. Beat until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes.

8. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and 1 1/2 tsp. water. Microwave at 60 percent power for 35 seconds, or until melted. Stir well. Add yogurt and cocoa powder. Mix until uniform.

9. Gently fold contents of the medium bowl into the large bowl. Pour into cooled crust.

10. Refrigerate until chilled and set, about 2 hours. Spread whipped topping over filling.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Cool/Chill: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Nutritional information: (1/8 of pie) 181 calories, 8.5g total fat (5.5g sat fat), 149mg sodium, 24.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 10.5g sugars, 5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!