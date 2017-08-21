Hungry Girl: Make This Crunchy Cucumber Salad with Ingredients Already In Your Fridge

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

In August, we’re all looking for the most refreshing foods we can get our hands on. And when it comes to veggies, cucumbers are the coolest option around. With a few key ingredients, you can transform your raw veggies into something with a little more flair.

This delicious dish is perfect for backyard BBQs or weekday snacking. Bonus: You probably already have most of the ingredients in your kitchen!

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Simple Ways to Sip More Water This Summer

Mmmmm Marinated Cucumber Salad

Serves 5

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. reduced-sodium/lite soy sauce

2 packets no-calorie sweetener (like Truvia)

2 tsp. chopped garlic

½ tsp. crushed ginger

4 cups thinly sliced seedless cucumber (about 2 large cucumbers)

1 cup thinly sliced onion

1. In a large bowl, combine vinegar, soy sauce, sweetener, garlic, and ginger. Add 1/4 cup water. Stir until sweetener has dissolved and mixture is uniform.

2. Add cucumber and onion. Toss to mix.

3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. (The longer it sits, the more flavorful it gets!)

4. Stir well, and serve with a slotted spoon.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Chill time: 4 hours

HG Tip: Transfer to a large sealable bag before refrigerating. Then squeeze out the air, and seal. You’ll get more even distribution of the marinade this way!

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Minute Avocado Chicken Salad

Nutritional Information: ⅕th of recipe (about 1 cup): 33 calories, <0.5g total fat (0g sat fat), 220mg sodium, 6.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 2.5g sugars, 1.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!