Hungry Girl: Step Up Your Lunch Game with This Veggie-Packed Salad

When the weather warms up, we crave crisp, refreshing salads packed with flavor. So as we retire our winter comfort foods (along with our cozy sweaters!), it’s time to break out our salad bowls. This new recipe is chock-full of lean protein, zesty Italian ingredients, and loads of fresh veggies. Plus, the jarred roasted red peppers give it a zesty restaurant-style kick!

Margherita Grilled Chicken Salad

Serves 1

One 4-oz. raw boneless skinless chicken breast cutlet

Dash each salt and black pepper

3 cups chopped romaine lettuce

½ cup chopped cucumber

¼ cup chopped tomato

3 tbsp. drained and roughly chopped roasted red peppers (previously packed in water)

1 stick light string cheese, sliced into coins

1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh basil

2 tbsp. light balsamic vinaigrette dressing

1. Pound chicken to an even thickness. Season with salt and pepper. Bring a grill pan (or skillet) sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook for about 4 minutes per side, until cooked through.

2. Meanwhile, place lettuce on a large plate or in a large bowl.

3. Slice or chop chicken, and add to the plate/bowl. Top with all remaining ingredients except dressing.

4. Drizzle with dressing, or serve it on the side.

Nutritional Information: 294 calories, 9.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 783mg sodium, 14.5g carbs, 4g fiber, 7.5g sugars, 35g protein

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

