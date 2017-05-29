Hungry Girl: How to Make Maple Bacon Pancakes You Can Eat On-the-Go

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

People argue about a lot of stuff when it comes to food, but saying “pancakes are delicious” is pretty hard to debate. That being said, pancakes probably shouldn’t be an everyday food. They’re not the most nutritious (especially when loaded with syrup and butter), and who has time to stand over a skillet and then sit down to properly enjoy them?

But should our hectic schedules and healthy-eating desires stand between us and the sweet taste of pancakes? No way!

RELATED: Hungry Girl: How to Make a Healthy In-N-Out Burger at Home

With this recipe, you can cook up a big batch of poppers over the weekend, and enjoy ’em whenever the mood strikes. And since they’re made with healthy ingredients and are low in calories, you can indulge as often as you’d like.

Pair a serving with some yogurt or a piece of fruit, and you’ve got a morning meal you can feel good about.

WATCH THIS: How to Make Buttermilk Pancakes

Maple Bacon Pancake Poppers

Serves 6

3 slices center-cut bacon or turkey bacon

½ cup whole-wheat flour

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 packets no-calorie sweetener (like Truvia)

1 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

2 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

¾ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

¼ cup (about 2 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. maple extract

Optional topping: sugar-free or lite pancake syrup

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Roasted Veggies You’ll Want to Add to Every Meal

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick spray.

2. Cook bacon until crispy, either in a skillet over medium heat or on a microwave-safe plate in the microwave. (See package for cook time.)

3. In a large bowl, combine both types of flour, sweetener, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Mix well.

4. In a medium microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter for 15 seconds, or until melted. Add remaining ingredients. Mix until smooth and uniform.

5. Add mixture in the medium bowl to the large bowl. Mix until uniform.

6. Evenly distribute batter into the cups of the muffin pan, and smooth out the tops.

7. Chop or crumble bacon, and sprinkle over batter. Lightly press to adhere.

8. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a popper comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes.

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Nutritional information: 4 poppers: 123 calories, 3.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 372mg sodium, 16.5g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 0.5g sugars, 5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!