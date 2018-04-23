Hungry Girl: This Low-Calorie Cocktail Will Be the Star of Your Next Party

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

We all like a fun and fruity cocktail every now and then but high sugar and calorie counts come with most restaurant concoctions. Solution: Drinks at your place!

Have your pals over, and break out those martini shakers—you’ll all save cash and calories.

Berry-licious Lemon Drop

Serves 2

1 small lemon

4 strawberries

One 2-serving packet (about 1 tsp.) sugar-free lemonade powdered drink mix

3 oz. (2 shots) vodka

1 cup ice

Hungry Girl

1. Cut lemon into 4 wedges, and place in a shaker. Add strawberries, and thoroughly muddle (a.k.a. mash).

2. In a glass, combine powdered drink mix with 6 oz. water. Stir to dissolve.

3. Add to the shaker, along with vodka and ice.

4. Shake well, and strain into 2 glasses.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe (about 6 oz.): 113 calories, 0g fat (0g sat fat), 38mg sodium, 3g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 1g sugars, <0.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!