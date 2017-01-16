Hungry Girl: Seaweed, Mocktails and More of My Food Trend Predictions for 2017

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Wondering what food and beverage trends will rule 2017? Here’s what I’m looking forward to chewing (and sipping) this year!

Sweets for Breakfast

OK, I’m not saying you should dig into your leftover dessert first thing in the morning, but having a sweet treat for breakfast can be totally fine as long as you’re smart about it. For instance, whip up some dessert-inspired oatmeal: This one tastes like black forest cake! Or blend up this Cinnamon Bun Shake in the a.m. (It’s as nutritious as any smoothie!) Eating right doesn’t have to mean ignoring your cravings.

Hot, Hot, Instant Pot

The internet is buzzing hard over this contraption, and for good reason. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer, sauté pan, and yogurt maker. I’m most excited about its alleged ability to cook steel-cut oats quickly and to produce easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs. You can bet I’ll be experimenting with the Instant Pot in the Hungryland kitchen this year!

Make Mine a Mocktail

Coming off the holiday party circuit, Dry January is a common time to detox. And alternatives to alcoholic drinks are on trend. Some restaurants are getting super creative, using fresh herbs, fruit, and house-made syrups. Beware of sugary sippers. Try these Hungry Girl mocktails!

Seaweed Is the New Kale

Buh-bye, kale. Alright, you can stay, but you’ve been dethroned as the hot green veggie. This year, the seaweed trend is going mainstream and beyond your basic crunchy nori snacks (though I still love them). Varieties like kombu and wakame will be surging forward. Celebrate with a seaweed salad the next time you go out for sushi.

Going Meatless

The habit of cutting back on meat will continue to rise in popularity. And because this is a trend that keeps building, we’ll keep getting better and better meat substitutes. Have you checked out Beyond Meat products? Their faux beef crumbles are especially impressive. And MorningStar Farms continues to up its game with a new line of meatless bowls; the Italian Sausage Bake rocks. So try ditching or decreasing your meat consumption. Hey, if it’s good enough for Common…

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!