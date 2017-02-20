Hungry Girl: My La La Land-Inspired Cocktail is Perfect for Sipping On While Watching the Oscars

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Whether you like to celebrate the Academy Awards with a rowdy betting pool or by getting red carpet ready and watching from your couch, you’ve got to have something special to sip.

But it’s a long show, and you don’t want to take in too many calories. Solution: This low-calorie spiked raspberry lemonade. And what could be more Hollywood appropriate than a La La Land theme? Cheers, Ryan and Emma!

Jazzy La La Land Lemonade

Serves 6

1 cup raspberries (fresh or thawed from frozen; no sugar added)

1 ¼ cups lemon juice

¾ cup vodka

⅓ cup calorie-free sweetener (twice as sweet as sugar)

Optional garnish: additional raspberries

1. Thoroughly mash raspberries in a pitcher.

2. Add remaining ingredients and 4 cups water. Mix well.

3. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

4. Serve over ice.

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Nutritional information: About 8 oz.: 87 calories, 0g total fat (0g sat fat), 1mg sodium, 17.5g carbs, 1.5g fiber, 2g sugars, 0.5g protein