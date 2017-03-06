Hungry Girl: How to Get a Low-Calorie Girl Scout Cookie Fix

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love the Girl Scouts, and their cookies are undeniably delicious. The issue is that it’s way too easy to tear through half a box in one sitting, and they’re not exactly diet friendly. Plus, they’re not available year-round! Luckily, I’ve found a few great ways to satisfy my Girl Scout cookie cravings anytime without overdoing it in the calorie department.

Project 7 Special Edition Girl Scouts Gum and Mints

In Thin Mints and Caramel Coconut (a la Caramel deLites/Samoas), the gum tastes exactly like Girl Scout cookies and has just 2½ calories per piece! And the mints are Stevia-sweetened and taste like Thin Mints cookies. My favorite is the Caramel Coconut gum. Find these at Target locations nationwide.

Girl Scouts Limited Edition Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch Cereal

Sure, we’ve all been tempted to eat cookies for breakfast, but reaching for this whole-grain cereal is a much smarter way to go. The Thin Mints flavor is perfectly choco-minty, while the Caramel Crunch has such decadent caramel-coconut flavor. Have a handful as a midday treat. Who says cereal is for mornings only?

Girl Scouts Breyers Blasts

Ice cream lovers, take note. These frozen desserts come in both Thin Mints and Samoas (wow, those must really be the most popular cookies!), and there are actual cookie pieces blended right in. A ½-cup serving has 140 calories and 4.5 to 6g fat. I definitely recommend measuring out a serving size to avoid overdoing it. Measuring cups are your helpful little friends.

Girl Scouts Lip Smackers

Who doesn’t have a little nostalgic love for Lip Smackers? If you’re looking for the yummiest lip balms around, snatch these up ASAP. (I’ve spotted them on Amazon.) They come in lip gloss varieties too. Trefoils-flavored shimmer, anyone?

If you feel like whipping up your own healthy treat, here are three more options:

Hint-of-Mint Mocha: Thin Mints fans will flip for this minty mocha!

Chocolate PB Cake Pops: Hey, Tagalong devotees: How about a round of PB & chocolate cake pops? Only three ingredients needed!

S’mores Cake in a Mug: This portion-controlled recipe is the perfect way to satisfy cravings for the newest Girl Scout Cookies: S’mores!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!