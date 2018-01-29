Hungry Girl: These Homemade Tortilla Chips Will Be Your New Favorite Party Snack

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

When it comes to scooping up dips, tortilla chips are the reigning champs. But forget oily, fried, store-bought chips—whip up your own baked tortilla crisps! Just multiply my super easy recipe to serve the size of your crowd then pair them with my Buff Chick Hot Wing Dip!

Crispy Crunchy Tortilla Chips

Serves 2

Four 6-inch corn tortillas

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. salt

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet lightly with nonstick spray.

2. Cut tortillas in half. Cut each half into thirds, for a total of 24 wedges.

3. Lay wedges on the sheet. Spray with nonstick spray, and sprinkle with seasonings.

4. Bake for 5 minutes.

5. Carefully flip wedges. Bake until lightly browned and crispy, about 3 minutes.

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe (12 chips): 103 calories, 1.5g total fat (0g sat fat), 307mg sodium, 20.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 1g sugars, 2g protein

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!