Hungry Girl: Satisfy Your Pizza Craving in Minutes with This Healthy Thin-Crust Recipe

Tortillas are a great staple to keep in your pantry since they can be used to create all kinds of quick snacks and meals.While they’re known for being good for wraps and burritos, you can also bake them into crispy pizza crusts. No kneading or dough tossing required!

This recipe forgoes the usual tomato sauce for a creamy ricotta layer à la white pizza. And the sautéed onions take it to another level. Pizza perfection, party of one!

Crispy White Pizza

1 large high-fiber tortilla with about 110 calories or less

⅓ cup light/low-fat ricotta cheese

1 tbsp. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ tsp. garlic powder

⅛ tsp. salt, or more to taste

Dash black pepper

4 thin slices plum tomato

4 fresh basil leaves

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Place tortilla on the baking sheet, and bake until slightly crispy, 3 – 5 minutes per side.

3. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix ricotta with mozzarella.

4. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook and stir onion until softened and slightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add cheese mixture and spices. Mix well.

5. Spread cheese-onion mixture over tortilla, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with tomato and basil.

6. Bake until hot, about 5 minutes.

Nutritional Information: 235 calories, 7g total fat (3.5g sat fat), 766mg sodium, 35g carbs, 7.5g fiber, 8.5g sugars, 16g protein

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

