Hungry Girl: Healthy Banana Muffins You Can Make in the Blender

Boxed muffin mixes seem like they’ll save you a lot of time and energy, but really, they won’t. How many times have you gotten excited to make a box of muffins only to see that the package calls for eggs and oil you don’t have?

You can have healthy homemade muffins with very little effort. These are even gluten-free!

One of my new favorite recipe hacks is making “blender muffins.” Just blend up the ingredients, pour into a muffin pan, and bake! Mixing bowls? Who needs them! Each of these muffins has a mere 101 calories, and they’re made with deliciously wholesome ingredients like oats, Greek yogurt, egg whites, and banana. Muffin time!

Banana Walnut Blender Muffins

Makes 12

2 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup mashed very ripe bananas (about 3 medium bananas)

1 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

½ cup egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

¼ cup Truvia spoonable no-calorie sweetener (or another natural brand about twice as sweet as sugar)

¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

1½ tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. baking soda

¼ tsp. salt

1 oz. (about ¼ cup) chopped walnuts

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with foil baking cups, or spray it with nonstick spray.

2. In a blender, pulse oats to the consistency of coarse flour.

3. Add all remaining ingredients except walnuts. Continue to blend at high speed until completely smooth and uniform, stopping and stirring if needed.

4. Fold in ½ oz. (about 2 tbsp.) walnuts. Evenly fill the muffin pan with batter, and smooth out the tops. (Cups will be full.)

5. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 oz. (about 2 tbsp.) walnuts, and lightly press to adhere.

6. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 16 – 18 minutes.

HG Tip!: If using foil baking cups, let cool completely before eating to prevent sticking.

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Nutritional Information (1 muffin): 101 calories, 2.5g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 187mg sodium, 19g carbs, 2g fiber, 3.5g sugars, 5.5g protein

