Hungry Girl: My Healthy Food Swaps for Celebrities Who Love to Indulge

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

They say celebs are just like us, and nowhere is that more apparent than their junk-food cravings. I’ve got smart swaps for celebrity indulgences.

Salma Hayek vs. Pizza

Salma snapped a pic of her thin-crust pizza with the caption, “I’ve been a #bad #girl.” But pizza doesn’t have to be a diet no-no. One of my favorite swaps these days involves trading out starchy carbs for cauliflower-based creations. And cauliflower just so happens to be key when it comes to carb-slashed pizza. Try this recipe, complete with a turkey pepperoni topping. No regrets!

January Jones vs. Steak & French Fries

“Broke my New Years detox 5 days in,” the Mad Men star posted on Instagram along with a plate of steak and fries. They may get a bad rap, but the duo isn’t always off-limits. Stick with lean meat like flank steak or filet mignon, and keep the portion petite. Ditch buttery toppings and creamy sauces. Who needs them? Steak is delicious on its own. Pair that with some baked veggie fries — the butternut squash ones taste just like sweet potato fries — and your dinner is looking magnifique.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Chocolate Cheesecake Dip Is the Good-For-You Way to Celebrate Galentine’s Day

Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka vs. Nachos

NPH’s hubby posted a pic of the talented actor with a big ol’ plate of nachos, and really, who can fault him for loving either? However, I’ve got a better way to get your nacho fix. Slimming down the Mexican favorite is actually simple. Just layer up baked tortilla chips with reduced-fat Mexican-blend cheese, jalapeño slices, black beans, and your favorite salsa. Easy peasy.

Joe Jonas vs. Donuts

Joe has a soft spot for Krispy Kreme, and he’s said that he prefers the classic glazed treats right out of the oven. As an occasional indulgence, the real deal is fine, but I have an incredible at-home recipe for baked donuts with a maple glaze that every donut fiend needs to try. Much more compatible with those abs.

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Corn Dogs

RELATED: Hungry Girl: How to Make a Healthy In-N-Out Burger at Home

Taylor Swift vs. Chicken Tenders

If she could eat any food and not have the calories count, Swift would apparently turn to chicken fingers. It’s totally possible to have low-cal chicken tenders. The trick is to coat lean chicken breast strips with whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and bake them ’til crispy. I’ve got a recipe right here for you. Bonus — these are totally kid-friendly.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!