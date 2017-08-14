Hungry Girl: Cool Down with These Healthy Summer Treats

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

If you’re bored of the same old frozen treats, I’ve got a few must-haves for your freezer. The last one is so simple, you’ll be stunned you never thought of it sooner.

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

I love cookie dough ice cream since I’m a human being with functioning taste buds. But grabbing a carton of the stuff often leads to eating more than a single serving. This portion-controlled treat has the flavor you crave and an added boost of protein. And just 100 calories! Explore the whole line of bars from Yasso, and find your favorite flavor.

Clean & Hungry Shamrock Shake Pops

If the pops in the freezer aisle make you yawn, try something a little cooler. Everyone loves the Shamrock Shakes from McDonald’s but those are loaded with too many calories and only available in March. Turn up the chill factor with these DIY pops that taste just like the cult-classic shake. Bonus: Sneaky greens, a bit of protein, and only 22 calories each!



Enlightened Ice Cream in Caramel Oatmeal Cookie Crunch

When it comes to low-calorie pints of high-protein ice cream, Enlightened rules. I love all the flavors, but the Caramel Oatmeal Cookie Crunch is basically perfect. It has the gooey caramel you crave, along with a cookie crunch. And it tastes so good you’ll swear up and down that it can’t be this low in calories. But it is!

All-Natural GoodPop Frozen Pops in Orange N’ Cream

GoodPop has a spectacular dairy-free lineup and this is my top pick. This find is for anyone who’s a sucker for the old-school orange and vanilla combo. Made with coconut cream, each pop has just 80 calories. I’ve also gotta give a shout-out to the Strawberry Lemonade variety — so yummy!

Frozen Grapes

Yep, just grapes. Doesn’t matter if you prefer the red or the green. Just stick ’em in the freezer in a heavy-duty sealable bag. Then eat them once they’re nice and icy! They’re like sorbet bonbons! Wanna get a little fancier? Try this easy recipe for Fro-Yo Grapesicles — kids go nuts for these things!



‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!