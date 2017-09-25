Hungry Girl: Satisfy Your Chip Cravings with These Healthy Alternatives

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Today, I’m going a step beyond the standard reduced-fat potato chips. If you’re looking for a potato alternative that will satisfy chip cravings without breaking the calorie bank, check these out:

Seaweed Snacks

You might not think of seaweed snacks as a swap for chips, but they’re salty, crispy, and frequently sold in convenient single-serving packages. Tear open a pack, and go to town. The average serving has only around 25 calories, and companies like GimMe Organic and SeaSnax make amazing flavored varieties.

JicaChips

That’s right, these are chips made from jicama, and I’ve never tasted anything quite like them before. As a big fan of raw jicama, I jumped at these, and it was love at first crunch. The crisps are baked with olive oil and seasonings, and you get about 25 chips per 100-calorie serving, with a bonus 5 grams of fiber. Available at natural food stores like Whole Foods and on Amazon.com.

Parmesan Crisps

Chips made out of nothing but Parmesan cheese have a lot going for them. Not only are they low in carbs and high in protein, but being made from pure cheese, they’re also really satisfying. Get a mega bag of Kitchen Table Baker’s Oven Baked ParmCrisps at Sam’s Club; you can eat 15 of those for just 100 calories! I also love these sprinkled onto salad in place of croutons.

DIY Veggie Chips

“What about all those veggie chips out there, HG?” Some of them are OK, but you really need to read those nutrition panels before you buy. A lot of them are cooked with way more oil than you’d expect! I have one easy work around for that: Make them yourself. You’ll want a mandoline slicer (a totally cheap kitchen gadget), to make baked crisps like these beet & parsnip chips. Or skip the slicing, and make chips out of kale leaves. So good, and more fun than chomping through a raw kale salad.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!