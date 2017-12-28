Food
Kick Off the New Year Right with Hungry Girl’s Healthy Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
With these smart options from Lisa Lillien in your arsenal, your weight loss goals are within reach.
Posted on
More
1 of 12
Banana Walnut Muffins
Homemade muffins that don't come from a box are easier than you think — and this recipe calls for ingredients you likely already have in your kitchen.
Get the recipe HERE.
2 of 12
Caprese Ricotta Toast
Give avocado the day off and say hello to your new favorite toast toppings.
Get the recipe HERE.
3 of 12
Maple Bacon Pancake Poppers
Pancakes always sound like a good idea but the process is no match for a busy morning. These slimmed-down versions can be made ahead of time so all you have to do is grab and go.
Get the recipe HERE.
4 of 12
Roasted Veggie Bowl
Get your veggies (and a little protein) all in one bowl.
Get the recipe HERE.
5 of 12
Italian-Style Stuffed Zucchini
Cut the carbs and fat out of this Italian classic by substituting scooped-out zucchini.
Get the recipe HERE.
6 of 12
Healthy Big Mac
A McDonald's classic is easily made over to satisfy your craving without all the extra calories.
Get the recipe HERE.
7 of 12
Burrito Bowl
Replace rice with cauliflower for a low-carb burrito bowl similar to the one you'd get at your favorite Mexican food chain.
Get the recipe HERE.
8 of 12
Philly Cheesesteak Inspired Meatloaf
Lean ground beef, whole wheat breadcrumbs and egg whites make this comfort dish something you can feel good about eating.
Get the recipe HERE.
9 of 12
Avocado Citrus Salad
This nutrient-packed salad will leave you "supercharged and ready to face the rest of your week," says Hungry Girl's Lisa Lillien.
Get the recipe HERE.
10 of 12
Mini Chicken Pot Pies
Using a muffin pan and wonton wrappers you can transform the childhood classic into a healthier option.
Get the recipe HERE.
11 of 12
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Indulge in the tasty buffalo wing flavor with a good-for-you veggie base.
Get the recipe HERE.
12 of 12
Teriyaki Burger Bowl
This burger-stir-fry hybrid is the perfect default when you're craving fast food.
Get the recipe HERE.