Hungry Girl: Four Helpful Tools You In the Kitchen This Year

Looking for a few good tools to help make 2018 your healthiest year ever? While I haven’t stumbled across any magic wands or genie-housing lamps, I do have a few game-changing recommendations!

1. Instant Pot

This is the best kitchen appliance for anyone who likes to save time, space, and energy. It combines the powers of a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, and so much more. Some models can even make yogurt! The sauté setting really streamlines recipes for chili and stew. And the appliance is ideal for healthy cooking. It seals in flavor, so you don’t need to add a bunch of extra oil or butter. Ready for recipes? Check out this simple shredded chicken.

2. Air Fryer

If you crave deep-fried food but could do without the crazy calorie counts, you need one of these countertop contraptions. It blasts your food with high-speed hot air, cooking it to a crispy finish. Bonus: It takes less time to preheat than most ovens. Grab one over on Amazon, and make a batch of these Cheeseburger Egg Rolls ASAP.

3. Hungry Girl Magazine

I’ve got a brand new magazine hitting newsstands this year! The first issue (Spring 2018) drops this month, and it’s crammed full of guilt-free goodness: smart ways to get a chocolate fix, how to turn veggies into French fries, weight loss success stories, and more recipes than you can shake a spatula at! You can order here, or find it in stores beginning on Jan. 16.

4. Tabletop Spiralizer

Sure, you might have picked up a handheld version a while back, but it’s time to level up. With a tabletop spiralizer, you can make veggie noodles out of more than just zucchini and cucumbers. For example, whip up turnip noodles, which are so good sautéed with chicken sausage! You can even use it to spiralize fruit. Check out this recipe for Spiralized Apple Pie! Look for a model with suction cup feet, a sturdy hand crank, and good reviews, like this one!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!