Hungry Girl: My Lightened-Up Cocktail Wieners Are Perfect for Healthy Party Hosts

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Whether you’re throwing a full-on party or just entertaining a few friends, tasty finger food is a must! Cocktail franks in sweet sauce are a classic choice, but the nutritional stats on mom’s go-to recipe would likely make your jaw drop. So much sugar!

I’ve got a better-for-you recipe that’ll satisfy your nostalgia cravings without sending you into a sugar coma. Grab your slow cooker!

Pump-Up-the-Jam Cocktail Weenies

Serves 14

Hungry Girl

14 hot dogs with about 40 calories and 1g fat or less each

¾ cup very finely chopped onion

1 cup chili sauce (the kind in the ketchup aisle)

¾ cup low-sugar grape preserves/jelly

1½ tsp. Dijon mustard

1. Cut each hot dog into three cocktail-sized franks. Place in a slow cooker, and top with onion.

2. In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix chili sauce, preserves/jelly, and mustard. Add to the slow cooker, and gently stir to coat.

3. Cover and cook on low for 3 to 4 hours.

4. Stir well before serving.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 3 to 4 hours

Nutritional Information: 1/14th of recipe (3 cocktail weenies with sauce): 88 calories, 1g total fat (0g sat fat), 692mg sodium, 14.5g carbs, 0g fiber, 8.5g sugars, 5.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!