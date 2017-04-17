Hungry Girl: How to Make a Healthy Big Mac at Home

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

There’s no denying it — the Big Mac is a classic. However, with many of us staying away from excess calories and starchy carbs these days, a burger with an extra bun half in the middle feels pretty archaic. That’s probably one of the main reasons McDonald’s released the Mac Jr. — a limited-time, downsized version of the original. Unfortunately, the smaller burger will still cost you 460 calories and 27g of fat!

I knew I could make this one over and save loads of calories in the process, and that’s exactly what I did. Bonus: Mine’s vegetarian friendly!

WATCH THIS: We Tried It: A Burger Cleanse

RELATED: Hungry Girl: How to Make a Healthy In-N-Out Burger at Home

Hungry Mac ‘Bella Jr.

Sauce

1 tbsp. light Thousand Island dressing

1 tsp. finely minced onion

⅛ tsp. granulated white sugar

⅛ tsp. white wine vinegar

Sandwich

1 portabella mushroom cap (stem removed)

One 100-calorie flat sandwich bun

1 slice reduced-fat cheddar cheese

3 hamburger dill pickle chips

1 tbsp. diced onion

¼ cup shredded lettuce

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Roasted Veggies You’ll Want to Add to Every Meal

1. In a small bowl, thoroughly mix sauce ingredients.

2. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Place mushroom cap in the skillet, rounded side down. Cover and cook until soft, about 4 minutes per side. Blot away excess moisture.

3. Spread half of the sauce on the bottom bun. Top with mushroom cap, cheese, pickles, onion, and lettuce.

4. Spread remaining sauce on the top bun, and place it on the sandwich, sauce side down.

Serves: 1

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Nutritional information: 234 calories, 7g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 627mg sodium, 33g carbs, 7.5g fiber, 8.5g sugars, 14g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!