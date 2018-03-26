Hungry Girl: Add More Fiber to Your Day with This Simple Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

If you’ve been making boxed macaroni and cheese just because it’s easy, there’s a better way! This simple recipe serves up great flavor, plus a much bigger serving size and extra fiber, thanks to the whole-wheat pasta and broccoli. Hungry Girl for the win.

Easy Mac ‘n Cheese

Serves 4

4½ oz. (about 2 cups) uncooked whole-wheat rotini pasta

24 oz. (about 6 cups) frozen Green Giant Broccoli & Cheese Sauce

3 wedges The Laughing Cow Light Original Swiss cheese

Optional seasonings: salt and black pepper

1. In a large pot, prepare pasta according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, place broccoli and sauce in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 10 to 12 minutes, or until sauce has melted and broccoli is hot.

3. Add cooked/drained pasta and cheese wedges. Mix thoroughly.

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Nutritional Information: ¼th of recipe (1 heaping cup): 222 calories, 5.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 772mg sodium, 35g carbs, 6g fiber, 6g sugars, 8.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!