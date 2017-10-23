Hungry Girl: Calorie Counts for All of Your Favorite Halloween Treats

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

When it comes to Halloween candy, those tiny chocolate treats can take down the best of us. How often have you found yourself staring at a pile of empty wrappers, wondering how many calories you actually consumed? Before you tweet “How many calories are in 12 mini Snickers bars? Asking for a friend…,” read this rundown. Knowledge is power, people!

Candy Size 101: Minis are the small square candies. Snack-size and fun-size treats are usually about 2 inches long.

25 calories or less:

3 Musketeers Minis

1 Hershey’s Kisses

30 to 50 calories:

Kit Kat Miniatures

Milky Way Minis

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Miniatures

Snickers Miniatures

Twix Caramel Cookie Bars Minis

50 to 70 calories:

M&M’s Fun Size

York Peppermint Patties Snack Size

70 to 85 calories:

Butterfinger Fun Size

Milky Way Fun Size

Snickers Fun Size

