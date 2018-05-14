Hungry Girl: This Protein-Packed Guacamole Will Help You Stay Guilt-Free During Summer Parties

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

After a seemingly endless winter, the weather is finally feeling something like spring, which means summer is just around the corner. Time to get a jump on party season by whipping up some protein-packed guacamole with roasted corn!

P.S. Making a batch for your own snack purposes is totally approved. Consider it a test run!

Rockin’ Roasted Corn Guac

Serves 8

Hungry Girl

1 cup frozen sweet corn kernels

One 15-oz. can early/young peas, drained

4 oz. (about ½ cup) mashed avocado

¼ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. lime juice

½ tsp. chopped garlic

¼ tsp. salt, or more to taste

⅛ tsp. black pepper, or more to taste

⅛ tsp. ground cumin

⅛ tsp. chili powder

¾ cup chopped cherry or grape tomatoes

¼ cup finely chopped onion

Optional: chopped fresh cilantro, chopped jarred jalapeno slices

1. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to high heat. Cook and stir corn until thawed and slightly blackened, about 8 minutes.

2. Thoroughly mash peas in a medium-large bowl. (Or puree peas in a small blender or food processor and transfer to a medium-large bowl.) Add avocado, yogurt, lime juice, garlic, and seasonings. Thoroughly mix.

3. Stir in tomatoes, onion, and blackened corn.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1/8th of recipe (about 1/3 cup): 75 calories, 2.5g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 212mg sodium, 11.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 4g sugars, 3g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!