Hungry Girl: 5 Healthy Food Products That Will Save You Time in the Kitchen

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I’m always trying new products and I don’t think a week goes by that I don’t sample something new. But even with the constant stream of foods I discover, a few stand out as better than the rest.

Here are a few picks that are extra special:

Cassava Crunch Yuca Root Chips

I’m calling it: Cassava chips are a hot new trend. The root veggie (a.k.a. yuca) is popping up more and more, and if you need any convincing on why you should be excited about that, try these chips. So yummy! They’re available in Sea Salt, Seeds, Cheddar, Kale, and Beet with Goat Cheese. The Cheddar is my hands-down favorite, but the Beet with Goat Cheese is also pretty tasty. An ounce of the chips has about 140 calories and 7g fat, with 2g fiber. Find them in grocery chains like Stop & Shop, Giant, and Shaw’s. They’re also available in natural food stores like Lassen’s and Plum Market.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Spring Clean Your Diet with These Healthy Food Swaps

Taylor Farms Stir-Fry Kits

We know veggies are good for us, but sometimes we don’t have the energy to prepare them. After a long workday, fresh mixes like these are great to have on hand. The veggies are ready to cook and come complete with a sauce. In Sesame Chili, Teriyaki, Ginger Garlic, and Mandarin Orange, they’re excellent as side dishes or meal starters — just add protein, like chicken or shrimp. A portion of 1½ cups of vegetables plus sauce has 70 to 100 calories and 0 to 6g fat. Find them in the bagged produce section.

WATCH THIS: Poach a Perfect Egg Everytime With a Foolproof Microwave Hack

Cookie Pop Popcorn

I fully acknowledge that this sounds like a made up product, but I assure you, Cookie Pop is a real thing. The Chocolate Chip flavor is really good; the Cookies & Cream is spectacular. Bonus: You can eat a giant serving of 2½ cups for just 150 calories! Double bonus: It has less sugar per serving than a cup of most sweet cereals. Find it at Walmart stores nationwide. We’ve also spotted it at Bed Bath & Beyond.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Why You Should Be Shopping in the Baby Food Aisle If You’re on a Diet

Green Giant Riced Veggies

Back to vegetable shortcuts! Cauliflower rice is all the rage right now — I’m a huge fan — but we don’t always have the time or willingness to break out the blender and blitz those florets. Thank you, Green Giant! Store these in the freezer for quick meals. Choose from Cauliflower, Cauliflower & Broccoli, Cauliflower Medley, and Cauliflower & Sweet Potato. Using frozen riced veggies takes this already easy Cauliflower Fried Rice recipe down to minimal effort. Just 20 to 50 calories per cup because, well, it’s just plain veggies. Find them in the freezer aisle.

Dove Chocolate-Covered Sorbet Bars

Finally, if you want sweets, a great way to obliterate that craving is with these amazing chocolate-dipped sorbet bars. They come in Raspberry Sorbet with Dark Chocolate (the best!) and Strawberry Sorbet with Milk Chocolate. And they keep way better than a batch of expensive chocolate-covered berries. Plus, just 150 calories and 7 to 8g fat a pop. Find these in freezer aisles nationwide, and stock up.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!