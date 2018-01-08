Hungry Girl: These 45-Calorie Bagel Bites Will Quickly Become Your New Favorite Treat

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Wouldn’t it be an easy and uncomplicated world if one could enjoy bagel goodness without those high calorie counts? Well, I’m about to make your dreams come true.

These low-calorie bagel bites are almost painfully delicious! They disappeared so fast from the Hungryland test kitchen, there were practically cartoon clouds of dust in the air seconds after they were plated. Whether you make them for brunch or serve them as garlic knots at dinner, you’re gonna love these things. And no, you really can’t taste the cauliflower!

Garlic Parmesan Bagel Bites

Serves 6

1 cup roughly chopped cauliflower or 3/4 cup cauliflower rice

1 cup whole-wheat flour

¾ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

3 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

1½ tbsp. chopped garlic

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. salt

2 tbsp. egg whites (about 1 large egg’s worth) or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1 tbsp. light/reduced-fat cream cheese

1 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Optional toppings: additional light/reduced-fat cream cheese, fresh basil

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until reduced to the consistency of coarse breadcrumbs. (Even if you begin with cauliflower rice, don’t skip this step!)

3. Place cauliflower crumbs in a large microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave for 2 minutes. Uncover and stir. Re-cover and microwave for another 2 minutes, or until hot and soft.

4. Transfer to a fine-mesh strainer to drain and cool, about 10 minutes.

5. Using a clean dish towel (or paper towels), firmly press out as much liquid as possible.

6. Return cauliflower crumbs to the large bowl. Add flour, yogurt, 1 tbsp. butter, ½ tbsp. garlic, baking powder, and salt.

7. Evenly form into 18 balls (about 1½ tbsp. each), and place on the baking sheet, evenly spaced.

8. Brush the tops with egg whites/substitute. Bake until tops are golden brown and insides are cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes.

9. Meanwhile, in a medium microwave-safe bowl, combine cream cheese, remaining 2 tbsp. butter, and remaining 1 tbsp. garlic. Microwave for 40 seconds, or until cream cheese and butter have melted. Whisk until mostly smooth and uniform.

10. Place bagel bites in a large bowl. Drizzle with cheese mixture, and toss to coat. Add Parm, and toss to coat again. Cool for 10 minutes.

Nutritional Information: (3 bagel bites): 136 calories, 4g total fat (1g sat fat), 365mg sodium, 18.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 2g sugars, 7.5g protein

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

