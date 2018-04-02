Hungry Girl: 4-Ingredient Brownie Waffles You Can Feel Good About Eating for Breakfast

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Brownies for breakfast? That doesn’t sound like a smart choice! But this is a Hungry Girl recipe, which means you can count on it to be a calorie bargain.

Forget about butter, eggs, and oil—we paired basic cake mix with egg whites/substitute, applesauce, and some semi-sweet chocolate chips. The result is a brownie-like breakfast with protein and fiber. It’s incredible what you can do with just 4 ingredients and a waffle iron.

Double Chocolate Brownie Waffles

Serves 2

½ cup moist-style devil’s food cake mix

⅓ cup (about 3 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

⅓ cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tsp. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Optional toppings: light pancake syrup, light whipped topping

1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except chocolate chips. Whisk with a fork until uniform.

2. Stir in chocolate chips.

3. Spray a standard waffle maker with nonstick spray, and set heat to medium.

4. Once hot, pour half of the batter into the center of the waffle maker. Close and cook for 2 minutes, or until cooked through.

5. Repeat to make a 2nd waffle.

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe (1 waffle): 217 calories, 4g total fat (2g sat fat), 415mg sodium, 39.5g carbs, 2g fiber, 23g sugars, 6.5g protein

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

