Hungry Girl: Simple Ways to Sip More Water This Summer

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Staying hydrated is so important. Your body needs water to run efficiently. Your brain gets all fuzzy when you don’t have enough, and your stomach starts telling you you’re hungry when you’re really just thirsty. Stave off the mayhem, and drink your H2O!

Wake Up with Hot Lemon Water

More refreshing than coffee, this will give your body the boost of hydration it needs after a night of sleep. Start your day by squeezing fresh lemon into a mug of warm or hot water. I always feel a bit more energized after I have mine. Some people claim this can also boost weight loss and increase metabolism. I can’t vouch for that, but I also figure it can’t hurt.

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Spring Clean Your Diet with These Healthy Food Swaps

DIY Spa Water

You know what I’m talking about — those fancy pitchers you see with sliced cucumbers. After a glassful, you feel pampered and refreshed. You probably even think to yourself, “I should do this at home”… and then totally forget. Do it! Cucumbers are the best, but you can add other items for flavor, like fruit and fresh herbs. A pitcher of water infused with cukes, strawberries, and mint leaves? Yes, please!

WATCH THIS: Watch: Oprah’s Tips to Losing Weight! Hint, it Involves Eating Bread!

Get a Cute Refillable Bottle

If you don’t already have one (or five) laying around, you need a refillable water bottle. Forget buying single-use plastic bottles when you’re out — that’s so passé! Get a nice big bottle that’s meant to be used again and again. Take it with you wherever you go, refilling it any time you can. At first, it might seem like a hassle, but soon you’ll wonder what you ever did without it!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!