Hungry Girl: Chocolate Cheesecake Dip Is the Good-For-You Way to Celebrate Galentine’s Day

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Maybe you have a significant other in your life; maybe you don’t. Regardless, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to round up your gal pals for a girls’ night get-together. (If you have a date planned, celebrate Galentine’s Day another night that week!)

With all the chocolate desserts and candy hearts lurking around every corner, you might think such a celebration is destined to be an all-out calorie fest. Not so! You can get your choco-licious party on in a healthy way.

Chocolate-covered strawberries are undeniably yummy, but that chocolate shell loves to fall off, doesn’t it? Solution: Make this dip that tastes like creamy chocolate cheesecake! I like it best with strawberries, but really, any fruit will do. Mmmm … the sweet taste of friendship!

\WATCH THIS: How to Make Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

RELATED: Hungry Girl: How to Make a Healthy In-N-Out Burger at Home

Double Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

¾ cup light whipped topping (like Skinny Truwhip or So Delicious Dairy Free CocoWhip! Light)

⅓ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup light/reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 ½ tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 packets no-calorie sweetener (like Truvia)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Dash salt

2 tsp. mini (or chopped) semisweet chocolate chips

1. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except chocolate chips. Mix until smooth and uniform. Stir in 1 tsp. chocolate chips.

2. Top with remaining 1 tsp. chocolate chips.

Serves: 6

Total time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: 3 tbsp.: 72 calories, 4g total fat (3g sat fat), 78mg sodium, 7.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 4.5g sugars, 2.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!