Hungry Girl: This Lightened-Up Chocolate Bread Pudding Tastes Just Like a Peanut Butter Cup

Bread pudding is warm, rich, gooey, and incredibly delicious. While most recipes aren’t exactly light on the calories, it’s totally possible to make a better-for-you version.

This recipe tastes like a peanut butter cup and is so easy to whip up. Dig in!

PB ‘n Chocolate Bread Pudding

Serves 4

4 slices light bread

3 tbsp. semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

1⅓ cups light vanilla soymilk

⅓ cup (about 3 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

3 tbsp. reduced-fat peanut butter

2½ tbsp. brown sugar (lightly packed)

Dash salt

Optional topping: light whipped topping

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a loaf pan with nonstick spray.

2. Lightly toast bread, and cut into bite-sized pieces.

3. Place bread in the loaf pan, and top with chocolate chips.

4. Blend remaining ingredients a blender until smooth. Evenly pour into the loaf pan, and let sit for 5 minutes.

5. Bake until firm and cooked through, 45 to 50 minutes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 55 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1/4th of recipe (about 1 heaping cup): 225 calories, 8.5g total fat (3g sat fat), 294mg sodium, 30g carbs, 4g fiber, 15.5g sugars, 10g protein

