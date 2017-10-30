Hungry Girl: These Caramel Apple Nachos Are the Perfect Seasonal Treat

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Don’t worry, I haven’t lost my mind. You’re not about to see an apple on a stick covered in chips and molten cheese. On the contrary! I’ve got an incredibly sensible way for you to enjoy caramel apple goodness that doesn’t involve the awkwardness of biting into a whole nut-encrusted apple. The solution: nachos!

Think of the cinnamon apple slices as the chips and the caramel dip as your essential gooey topping! Need more yumminess? Toss on some crushed peanuts and shredded coconut. You’ve got a sweet treat that’s better for you than the standard sugary confection, with the added bonus of being way easier to eat. Whether it’s for dessert or an afternoon snack, this is the perfect treat for fall.

Caramel Apple Nachos

Serves 2

1 large (or 2 small) Fuji apple(s)

⅛ tsp. cinnamon

3 tbsp. fat-free, low-fat, or light caramel dip

¼ oz. (about 1 tbsp.) chopped peanuts

2 tsp. sweetened shredded coconut

1. Core apple(s), and cut into half-moon slices about 1/4-inch thick. Lay slices on a large plate, and sprinkle with cinnamon.

2. In a small microwave-safe bowl, microwave caramel dip for 20 seconds, or until very warm.

3. Drizzle caramel over the apple slices, and top with peanuts and coconut.

Nutritional Information: (½ of recipe): 171 calories, 3g total fat (1g sat fat), 99mg sodium, 37g carbs, 3.5g fiber, 25g sugars, 2g protein

Active time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes or less

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!